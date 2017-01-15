- ITV Report
Bradley Lowery enjoys day out as Everton mascot ahead of 4v0 romping of Manchester City
Young Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery, whose story has captured the hearts of football fans across the globe, was Everton's mascot on Sunday.
The five-year-old, who has a rare terminal cancer, led the Toffees out ahead of their 4v0 romping of Manchester City.
Before the Premier League match, Bradley was carried around the pitch by Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.
The youngster proudly wore his full Black Cats kit with the words "Thank you, Everton," embroidered on the back of his jersey.
Bradley, who has a rare childhood cancer Neuroblastoma, first shot to international attention when he received thousands of Christmas cards from well-wishers.
Some of the cards for the youngster came from as far as South Korea.
Despite his debilitating illness, which requires treatment abroad, Bradley has twice been the mascot for Sunderland - once which was against Everton.
The Merseyside team were so inspired by Bradley's story on that occasion that they raised over £200,000 for him and his family.
Having been invited by Ronald Koeman's team to be their mascot for Sunday's game, Bradley was able to watch first-hand as Everton enjoyed their biggest win over Premier League big spenders Manchester City in more than 30 years.