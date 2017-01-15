Bradley Lowery enjoys day out as Everton mascot ahead of 4v0 romping of Manchester City

Young Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery, whose story has captured the hearts of football fans across the globe, was Everton's mascot on Sunday.

The five-year-old, who has a rare terminal cancer, led the Toffees out ahead of their 4v0 romping of Manchester City.

Before the Premier League match, Bradley was carried around the pitch by Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

The youngster proudly wore his full Black Cats kit with the words "Thank you, Everton," embroidered on the back of his jersey.