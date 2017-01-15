- ITV Report
British tourists injured in New Zealand bus crash
Several British tourists have been injured after a bus crashed in New Zealand.
The bus fell 10 metres down a bank into a stream, police said.
It was carrying 15 tourists, mainly from the UK and America, who are believed to be in their 60s.
One woman was trapped in the wreckage but was freed by emergency workers.
The crash happened in New Zealand's Tongariro Forest Park on Sunday morning.
Four of those hurt are said to be seriously injured.
National Park volunteer fire chief Neil Ranford told the New Zealand Herald those involved were "lucky to be alive".
The cause of the crash is not yet clear.