Chancellor: UK will not 'lie down' if shut out of Europe's single market

Britain could be forced to change its economic model if it is locked out of the single market after Brexit, the Chancellor has said.

Philip Hammond said he was "optimistic" of a reciprocal access deal, but was not prepared to "lie down" and accept it if the market was "closed off".

He told German Welt am Sonntag newspaper: "If Britain were to leave the European Union without an agreement on market access, then we could suffer from economic damage at least in the short-term."

"If we are forced to be something different, then we will have to become something different," he added.

"The British people are not going to lie down and say, too bad, we've been wounded. We will change our model, and we will come back, and we will be competitively engaged."