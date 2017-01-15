CIA Director rebukes Trump over 'Nazi' comparison and warns over future Moscow relations

CIA Director John Brennan (r) rebuked President-elect Donald Trump Credit: PA

Donald Trump has been rebuked by the head of the CIA over a comparison he made between Nazi Germany and the intelligence service. CIA Director John Brennan branded the Republican's comments "outrageous," and also warned Trump against loosening sanctions on Russia. Trump caused a stir when he denied claims Russia has obtained compromising personal information about him. He criticised the "intelligence agencies" who he said "allowed this fake news to 'leak' into the public... are we living in Nazi Germany?" But with just days to go until Trump is inaugurated as President, Brennan has delivered a stern message to his soon-to-be boss.

Donald Trump angrily denounced the 'intelligence agencies' Credit: AP

In an interview with "Fox News Sunday," Brennan questioned the message sent to the world if Trump broadcasts that he does not have confidence in the United States' own intelligence agencies. "What I do find outrageous is equating intelligence community with Nazi Germany," Brennan said. "I do take great umbrage at that." His comments followed a week of finger-pointing between Trump and intelligence agency leaders over an alleged 35-page dossier claiming Moscow has compromising information on the businessman. Reports suggested the said dossier contained lurid personal information about Trump and indications of links between him and Russia.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany?

The CIA has warned Trump about sanctions imposed on Russia Credit: PA

Brennan also warned Trump to stop and think before considering loosening sanctions levelled against former Cold War foe Russia. Last month, Barack Obama expelled 35 Russian diplomats from the US and invoked a number of sanctions against Russian individuals for alleged interference in the US election and cyber hacking. Trump indicated he will try to improve relations with the Kremlin, and has also been reluctant to say Russia has engaged in these activities. Last week, the President-elect announced his team would produce a report into the topic of hacking within 90 days.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow released by "Intelligence" even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!

Barack Obama recently expelled 35 Russian diplomats Credit: AP