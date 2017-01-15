Donald Trump wants 'fair' UK trade deal 'very quickly'

Donald Trump wants a 'fair' trade deal between the UK and US Credit: PA

Donald Trump hopes to make Brexit a "great thing" by offering Britain a "fair" trade deal soon after he enters office. Prime Minister Theresa May will be invited to visit the incoming President "right after" Trump is inaugurated on Friday. And the new American leader wants a trade deal settled between the two countries "very quickly," according to The Times. In his first UK interview as President-elect, the billionaire revealed he was looking forward to visiting Britain as well as his Scottish grandmother's pride in the Queen. What did Trump tell The Times?

Other countries will follow the UK in leaving the EU

Trump hopes to agree a nuclear weapons reduction deal with Russia

Angela Merkel's migration policy was a ­“catastrophic mistake”

Theresa May sent Trump a book written by Winston Churchill

Europeans travelling to the US could face travel restrictions

The 2003 invasion of Iraq was the US's "worst ever mistake"

Trump believes Brexit will be a 'great thing' Credit: The Times

Speaking to the newspaper, Trump said he hoped to quickly secure a trade between the UK and US that was fair. During the hour-long interview at Trump Tower in New York, the 70-year-old said he "loved" the UK. Speaking of a UK-US trade deal, Trump said: "We’re gonna work very hard to get it done quickly and done properly. Good for both sides. “I will be ­meeting with [Mrs May]. She’s requesting a meeting and we’ll have a meeting right after I get into the White House and it’ll be, I think we’re gonna get something done very quickly.”

Trump wants a nuclear weapons reduction deal with Vladimir Putin Credit: PA

The President-elect appeared confident about the prospects for Brexit, saying he believed it could be a "great thing." He was also pleased about the fall in the value of the pound, which made British products more attractive abroad. But Trump was not as optimistic about the EU, and even said the bloc's migration policy had contributed significantly in Britain's vote to leave. “I do believe this, if they [EU countries] hadn’t been forced to take in all of the refugees, so many, with all the ­problems that it . . . entails, I think that you wouldn’t have a Brexit," he said. "It probably could have worked out but this was the final straw, this was the final straw that broke the camel’s back." Predicting a further exodus of EU membership, he added: I think it’s very tough. People, countries want their own identity and the UK wanted its own identity." He said that he believed "others will leave."

Angela Merkel's migration policy was 'catastrophic,' according to Trump Credit: PA