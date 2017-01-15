Drunk man almost suffocates after becoming trapped inside electricity pole

A drunk man almost suffocated after getting himself stuck inside a hollow electricity pole lying by the side of the road.

The passerby had to be rescued by firefighters in Qingyang City, north-west China, and rushed to hospital after becoming wedged inside the structure.

Witnesses said the man crawled inside the 20-metre-long pole which was lying at the roadside waiting to be erected.

Despite one end of the pole measuring 80 centimetres in diameter, inside it became gradually narrower.

At 60 centimetres the man became stuck, forcing emergency services to intervene.