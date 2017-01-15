- ITV Report
Drunk man almost suffocates after becoming trapped inside electricity pole
A drunk man almost suffocated after getting himself stuck inside a hollow electricity pole lying by the side of the road.
The passerby had to be rescued by firefighters in Qingyang City, north-west China, and rushed to hospital after becoming wedged inside the structure.
Witnesses said the man crawled inside the 20-metre-long pole which was lying at the roadside waiting to be erected.
Despite one end of the pole measuring 80 centimetres in diameter, inside it became gradually narrower.
At 60 centimetres the man became stuck, forcing emergency services to intervene.
When firefighters arrived, the man was already showing signs of suffocation.
Having initially supplied oxygen to the man, they began to dismantle the lid on the narrower end of the pole to allow a thin firefighter to get in.
A rope was then tied around the man and used to drag him out.
He was rushed to hospital and remains there for further observation, according to officials.