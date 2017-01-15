Labour will not 'die in a ditch' to save free movement

Labour will not "die in a ditch" for the sake of freedom of movement, the shadow foreign secretary has said.

Emily Thornberry was asked to "clear up the confusion" on the party's immigration policy on ITV's Peston on Sunday.

It comes after the party's own MPs admitted they were confused about what Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn really thinks.

She said: "We're not going to die in a ditch about it. It's up to negotiations.

"But Labour's principal has always been that the economy is the most important thing."