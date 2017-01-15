- ITV Report
Labour will not 'die in a ditch' to save free movement
Labour will not "die in a ditch" for the sake of freedom of movement, the shadow foreign secretary has said.
Emily Thornberry was asked to "clear up the confusion" on the party's immigration policy on ITV's Peston on Sunday.
It comes after the party's own MPs admitted they were confused about what Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn really thinks.
She said: "We're not going to die in a ditch about it. It's up to negotiations.
"But Labour's principal has always been that the economy is the most important thing."
Last week, Corbyn was due to announce his party was backing "reasonably managed migration".
But when he delivered his speech, he changed it to say the party would not "rule out" keeping free movement in exchange for access to the single market.
Although Ms Thornberry appeared to give a slightly clearer view on the party's policy, it still may not satisfy concerned voters.
She added the party had "always been in favour of fair rules and properly managed migration" - but a new policy would have to be imposed if Britain leaves the EU.
Peston pressed: "Just to be clear, it is still perhaps the biggest issue in British politics, and your MP colleagues say that they're confused about what the leader really thinks. And I'm not sure you've really cleared that up, have you?"
"Well, I've done my best," Ms Thornberry quipped.