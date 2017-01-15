Iconic US circus to shut down after 146 years

One of America's iconic circuses, touted "The Greatest Show On Earth", has announced that it will shut down later this year following declining ticket sales.

Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey chairman Kenneth Feld published the announcement on their website, saying that the circus will perform its last show in May.

The circus has been a fixture in the US for 146 years, touring around the country with trapeze artists and animal shows, which it has been criticised for.

It retired its popular elephant show last year after animal rights activists repeatedly criticised and protested the use of elephants in the circus.