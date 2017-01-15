- ITV Report
Iconic US circus to shut down after 146 years
One of America's iconic circuses, touted "The Greatest Show On Earth", has announced that it will shut down later this year following declining ticket sales.
Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey chairman Kenneth Feld published the announcement on their website, saying that the circus will perform its last show in May.
The circus has been a fixture in the US for 146 years, touring around the country with trapeze artists and animal shows, which it has been criticised for.
It retired its popular elephant show last year after animal rights activists repeatedly criticised and protested the use of elephants in the circus.
In a statement on the website, Kenneth Feld said: "After much evaluation and deliberation, my family and I have made the difficult business decision that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® will hold its final performances in May of this year.
"Ringling Bros. ticket sales have been declining, but following the transition of the elephants off the road, we saw an even more dramatic drop.
"This, coupled with high operating costs, made the circus an unsustainable business for the company."
Feld added that he and his family were "extremely grateful" for their fans, and said that the staff who work at the circus have "continually been a source of inspiration and joy".