Israel-Palestinian conference 'risks hardening positions'

A Paris conference aimed at kick-starting peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians risks "hardening positions" on both sides, the Foreign Office has said.

Britain chose to join the one-day summit in the French capital as an observer, but the government has questioned how useful the talks can be.

While the Palestinians have welcomed the conference, the Israelis say the talks are "rigged" and neither side has been invited to the event.

A statement from the Foreign Office on Sunday said: