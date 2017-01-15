- ITV Report
Israel-Palestinian conference 'risks hardening positions'
A Paris conference aimed at kick-starting peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians risks "hardening positions" on both sides, the Foreign Office has said.
Britain chose to join the one-day summit in the French capital as an observer, but the government has questioned how useful the talks can be.
While the Palestinians have welcomed the conference, the Israelis say the talks are "rigged" and neither side has been invited to the event.
A statement from the Foreign Office on Sunday said:
The statement said there was a risk the conference "hardens positions at a time when we need to be encouraging the conditions for peace".
The conference's closing declaration urged both sides to "officially restate their commitment to the two-state solution".
It also warned them against taking one-sided actions that could hurt talks, an apparent reference to Israeli settlement building.
Speaking to reporters after the conference, John Kerry, the US secretary of state, said the concept of a two-state solution to the conflict was "threatened" and must be reinforced if it is ever to happen.