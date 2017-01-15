- ITV Report
Organ transplant music group fundraising to complete recording of debut album
An organ transplant music band is raising money so it can finish recording the final three tracks planned for a debut album.
The Gifted Organs, formed in 2013, have so far completed the first eight songs on the album, recorded at World Studios near Bath and Metropolis Studios in London.
Eleven organ donor recipients have performed on the record, including the band's drummer Simon Cooper, who died from cancer in July.
James Tottle, the band's founder, started the group as a way of thanking his heart donor and other supporters.
He has now started a campaign to raise £3,000 so the pop group can record the final three tracks in a studio.
Mr Tottle, 46, received a heart from an anonymous donor 19 years ago and hopes the album will promote organ donor registration.
He said that playing alongside other people who had received an organ transplant was "incredibly inspiring" and he felt a "real buzz" just working in a recording studio.
Mr Tottle said the group had discussed their shared experiences while recording, but they were often "too busy doing the music to dwell on it".
Yet he added: "It is very much on your mind when you're trying to write a song. Lots of them (the songs) have got links to our experiences of transplants."
A presale of the album was launched last week on the Kickstarter crowdfunding website, and Mr Tottle hopes the album will be ready for release in the spring.
