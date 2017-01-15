Organ transplant music group fundraising to complete recording of debut album

An organ transplant music band is raising money so it can finish recording the final three tracks planned for a debut album.

The Gifted Organs, formed in 2013, have so far completed the first eight songs on the album, recorded at World Studios near Bath and Metropolis Studios in London.

Eleven organ donor recipients have performed on the record, including the band's drummer Simon Cooper, who died from cancer in July.

James Tottle, the band's founder, started the group as a way of thanking his heart donor and other supporters.

He has now started a campaign to raise £3,000 so the pop group can record the final three tracks in a studio.