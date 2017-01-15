Piers Morgan: Trump 'could be a incredibly popular president'

Piers Morgan has defended Donald Trump's qualifications to be America's next commander-in-chief and suggested he could potentially be a popular president .

In an interview on Peston on Sunday, Morgan said: "He's not the monster that people want him to be, he's not an angel. He's somewhere in between.

"But what he is at his heart is a pragmatic businessman and he view politics like he views business."

Morgan went on: "I think it's great because the political elite have managed to bamboozle people into thinking the only way to run anything politically is through career politicians.

"I would argue that performance in the last 20 years is demonstrable evidence that that is not actually the case.