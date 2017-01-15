Pilot dies in light aircraft crash at nature reserve

A pilot has died after his light aircraft crashed a short distance from the Buckinghamshire airfield where it took off.

Thames Valley Police said the pilot, an unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The aircraft came down at Aston Rowant Nature Reserve on the Oxfordshire-Buckinghamshire boundary at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

The pilot flew from Turweston Aerodrome, a short distance north of the crash site, according to reports.

A police spokesman said: "The emergency services remain at the scene, and an investigation into the incident will take place."