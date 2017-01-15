Protestors take part in MLK march as Trump attacks civil rights veteran

The march took place during Martin Luther King weekend. Credit: AP

Protesters took to the streets of Washington DC on Saturday to defend minority rights and criminal justice ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration. Led by civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton, about 2,000 people demonstrated near the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial. It kicked off a week of protests that are expected to take place ahead of the start of Trump's presidency. It comes as Trump attracted criticism for attacking a prominent civil rights campaigner and politician after he said he was boycotting inauguration.

Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate on the Washington Monument grounds Credit: PA

Democrat John Lewis, who took part in the 1963 March on Washington, led by Martin Luther King, said that he not attending as that he did not see the Republican as a legitimate president.

John Lewis has questioned the legitimacy of Trump's presidency. Credit: AP

Lewis told NBC's Meet the Press: "I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton."

In response to Lewis' comments, the President-elect took to Twitter and said the politician was "all talk" and should focus on fixing his "crime infested" district.

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to......

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!

Donald Trump said Lewis should focus on 'crime infested inner-cities'. Credit: AP

Supporters of Lewis were quick to defend the civil rights veteran in the wake of Trump's comments. Democrat Senator Kamala Harris, tweeted: "John Lewis is an icon of the civil rights movement who is fearless in the pursuit of justice and equality. "He deserves better than this," she added. Republican Senator Ben Sasse also tweeted his support, saying "John Lewis and his talk have changed the world" However, he disagreed of one of his "heroes" to boycott the inauguration

Ben Sasse @BenSasse Follow To John Lewis, one of my heroes: Please come to the Inauguration. It isn't about a man. It is a celebration of peaceful transfer of power.

Some Democrats have also come out and said they will also be boycotting Trump's inauguration.