Royal College of GPs: Doctors 'demoralised and shocked' by seven-day surgeries plans

The chair of the Royal College of GPs has said government plans for surgeries to open seven days a week are "clearly preposterous".

It comes after the government urged GPs to roll out a seven-day, 8am to 8pm service to help relieve pressure on crisis-hit A&E departments.

Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard told Peston on Sunday doctors felt "demoralised and shocked" by what many see as them being scapegoated for the crisis in the NHS.

"The messages coming to me from all around the country from GPS were that they were really demoralised and shocked by what felt like a terrible attack."

"Clearly it's not necessarily what the prime minister said but the extrapolation of what she said that has caused all the distress," she added.