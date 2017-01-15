- ITV Report
Royal College of GPs: Doctors 'demoralised and shocked' by seven-day surgeries plans
The chair of the Royal College of GPs has said government plans for surgeries to open seven days a week are "clearly preposterous".
It comes after the government urged GPs to roll out a seven-day, 8am to 8pm service to help relieve pressure on crisis-hit A&E departments.
Professor Helen Stokes-Lampard told Peston on Sunday doctors felt "demoralised and shocked" by what many see as them being scapegoated for the crisis in the NHS.
"The messages coming to me from all around the country from GPS were that they were really demoralised and shocked by what felt like a terrible attack."
"Clearly it's not necessarily what the prime minister said but the extrapolation of what she said that has caused all the distress," she added.
Dr Stokes-Lampard also said that current NHS crisis is "a reflection of a service that is cut beyond the bone".
"We are at a serious crisis point," she added.
"We've talked about cutting the fat from the system. We've gone long past cutting the fat. We're cutting the muscle and if you cut the muscle the system just won't stand up anymore."
Downing Street has threatened to withdraw funding if surgeries do not move to 8am to 8pm opening times - unless they could prove there is no demand from patients.
"Most GPs do a fantastic job, and have their patients' interests firmly at heart, a source said.
"However, it is increasingly clear that a large number of surgeries are not providing access that patients need - and that patients are suffering as a result because they are then forced to go to A&E to seek care.
"It's also bad for hospitals, who then face additional pressure on their services."