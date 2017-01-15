Scotland's Brexit minister accuses Tories of 'con-trick'

Scotland's Brexit minister has accused the Tories of spreading "fake news" over the impact of exiting the European Union.

Mike Russell said that the party was "trying to pull the wool over our eyes" by deliberately conflating access to the single market with membership.

Scotland voted in favour of remaining inside the trading bloc, and Mr Russell believes leaving the single market would be "disastrous for jobs and the economy".

He accused the governing party of performing a "con-trick" on voters.

Mr Russell said: "The first part of the con is that leaving the EU and single market will free up #350 million a week for the NHS.

"But in fact forcing us out of the single market will hit tax revenues and increase borrowing costs - and consequently cut funding for public services.

"And it now seems clear we'll have to pay billions of pounds for access anyway - without enjoying the full benefits of membership.

"The second part of the trick is to imply that gaining 'access' means the UK outside of the single market will somehow get trade privileges denied to other countries.

"In fact, there's barely a country on earth that doesn't have access to the single market in some form or other. But it is access at a price - sometimes a high price.

"The third bit of the con-trick is to say that without accepting the principle of freedom of movement of workers the UK can still negotiate an arrangement which is as beneficial as the present one.

"It can't. Every time an EU leader is asked about this question the answer is clear: abandoning freedom of movement means abandoning membership of the single market."

He added: "It's time to call this Tory fake news out for what it is.

"The Leave campaign won the EU referendum in England by running a campaign that even some Tories admit was based on a lie.

"What we need to hear from Theresa May this week is a clear recognition that leaving the single market would be disastrous for jobs and the economy - and a commitment to work with the Scottish Government to respect the wishes of the people of Scotland."