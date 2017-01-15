Serbia train slogan fuels political row with Kosovo

Serbia's president has warned of potential "clashes" after neighbouring Kosovo turned back a Serbian train that bears the slogan "Kosovo is Serbia[n]".

The controversial slogan is written in 20 languages along the side of the passenger train, which is painted in the the red, blue and white of the Serbian flag and is decked out inside with religious iconography.

The train was prevent from crossing into Kosovo and returned to Belgrade over night.

"Yesterday, we were on the verge of clashes," Serbian President Tomislav Nikolic warned, following the train's return to the Serbian capital.

He accused Kosovo's leaders on Sunday of "wanting war" and warned that Serbia would defend "every inch" of its territory.