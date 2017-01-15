Social media chiefs could face 'fake news' grilling

Social media bosses could be asked about whether they are doing enough to stop "fake news" by a committee of MPs.

The Commons Culture Committee is said to be very close to summoning the chiefs of Twitter, Facebook and Google to Parliament for an inquiry into the phenomenon of "fake news", the Sunday Telegraph said.

The committee is thought to be discussing launching a formal inquiry internally, with sessions beginning at the start of summer.

Damian Collins, chairman of the cross-party committee, said that some fake news stories were being distributed "maliciously" and that social media sites had a responsibility to ensure their platforms were not being used in this way.

"Some fake news is presented to look like real news coming from real news websites," the Tory MP said. "It can be difficult to distinguish between them.

"The concern is a fake story can get out and be distributed on the internet and become the received wisdom before the truth can get out.

"The truth is always trying to catch up with a fake news story."

He told the paper there was a "responsibility to democracy" to ensure that social media sites were not "being perverted to support the distribution of fake and malicious news".

"In a similar way, I think social media (companies) have a responsibility to ensure their platforms are not being used to spread malicious content," he said.

His comments come a month after a YouGov survey for Nextdoor found that two thirds of Britons believe social media platforms should do more to filter misleading or fake news stories from what users see on their feeds.

The concern over the "fake news" phenomenon has been heightened in recent months since false news stories circulated around the internet during the US election.