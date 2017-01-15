- ITV Report
Fashion statement: Downing Street confirms Theresa May posed for American Vogue
Theresa May is to be featured in the US fashion magazine Vogue, Downing Street has confirmed.
It appears the prime minister secretly posed for renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz in a photo shoot at Chequers last year.
"The long-planned shoot for US Vogue will come out in April," a No 10 spokesman said.
The prime minister, who has something of a reputation as a snappy dresser, may feel at home in the pages of the glossy fashion magazine.
Last year she was photographed wearing a pair of "bitter chocolate" Amanda Wakeley trousers for a Sunday Times profile.
The £1,000 leather trousers were the subject of much public discussion after Nicky Morgan, the former education minster, appeared to criticise the PM for wearing them.
Ms May's footwear has also attracted comment and she is often seen in brightly coloured kitten heels.
The disclosure of the PM's appearance in the pages of the fashion glossy comes just weeks after the magazine's editor Anna Wintour was made a dame in the New Year's Honours.
Downing Street sources denied reports the Vogue shoot was an attempt to raise the prime minister's profile ahead of her first meeting with US president-elect Donald Trump.