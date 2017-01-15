Fashion statement: Downing Street confirms Theresa May posed for American Vogue

Theresa May is to be featured in the US fashion magazine Vogue, Downing Street has confirmed.

It appears the prime minister secretly posed for renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz in a photo shoot at Chequers last year.

"The long-planned shoot for US Vogue will come out in April," a No 10 spokesman said.

The prime minister, who has something of a reputation as a snappy dresser, may feel at home in the pages of the glossy fashion magazine.

Last year she was photographed wearing a pair of "bitter chocolate" Amanda Wakeley trousers for a Sunday Times profile.