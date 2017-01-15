Theresa May to clarify that UK is ready to leave single market

The prime minister will lay out her plans for Brexit on Tuesday, saying that the UK is prepared to leave the single market, the customs union, and the European Court of Justice, according to The Sunday Times.

The paper says that Theresa May will advocate for a so-called "hard Brexit" when negotiating with the EU in order to regain control of immigration.

A Downing Street source told the Paper that the prime minister had "gone for the full works" but that her staff were concerned her comments may cause a "market correction" which could lead to another fall in the pound.

In her speech on Tuesday at Lancaster House, she is expected to call for both sides of the debate to come together, and make an effort to reassure Remain voters that a "global Britain" can prosper alone.

It is understood that pro-Brexit ministers have put forward the argument that the UK must leave the customs union to give it more flexibility with non-EU countries.

May will attempt to arrange preferential access to EU markets for the pharmaceuticals and car industries, as well as the financial sector, as part of a new deal with Brussels.

She will also promise to publish a bill immediately in the event that the Supreme Court rules she must obtain parliament's permission to trigger Article 50.

Ambassadors from the remaining EU countries have been invited to attend the speech, so they will be clear on what Britain's approach is.