Why Theresa May will say we are leaving the single market and customs union

So you may read this morning's newspapers and think "oh my gawd, we're leaving the EU single market and its customs union" - because that is what most of them report the prime minister will announce in her important Brexit speech on Tuesday.

But you should not be shocked or surprised, because Theresa May has been signalling this unambiguously for months, even if she refused - some might say perversely - to say the actual words.

How so?

Well she has made crystal clear that her priorities for Brexit are that the UK regains control of immigration, that British law becomes independent of rulings by the European Court of Justice, and that we gain the ability to negotiate free trade deals with countries outside the EU.

Now all three of these priorities are in direct contravention of the rules of EU single market and the customs union.

So it was absolutely bleeding obvious that she would have to say at the start of formal negotiations to leave the EU, under Article 50 of the EU's treaties, that we are out of both.