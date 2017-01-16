Barack Obama retirement plans: What will outgoing US president do upon leaving the White House?

The Obamas are set to wave goodbye to power after eight years in the White House. Credit: AP

On Friday amid the fanfare of Donald Trump's inauguration, Barack Obama will become the 44th former president of the United States. Unusually it will be the younger man making way for an elder successor, with Trump taking power aged 70, giving the 55-year-old Obama plenty of time to explore a new career path upon leaving the White House.

Having signalled his intention not to run for another political office, here's what is on the soon-to-be former president's to-do list:

Holiday with Michelle

The presidential couple will take a long holiday as Donald and Melania Trump succeed them. Credit: AP

"I've promised Michelle a nice vacation," Obama told America's National Public Radio last month, adding that the trip to an undeclared destination will mark the end of more than one chapter in his family's life. "My girls are getting old enough now where I'm clinging to those very last moments before they are out of the house."

Set up a new home and office

A nine-bedroom mansion near Washington's Embassy Row will be home to the Obamas. Credit: AP

The Obamas will remain in Washington DC after leaving the White House, and will rent an 8,200-square-foot mansion in the Kalorama neighbourhood of the city. The former president will trade down from the Oval Office into a personal office in the headquarters for the World Wildlife Fund and continue to earn around $200,000 (£166,000) a year as a former president.

Write and promote a presidential memoir

Barack Obama will return to the book publishing tour more than a decade after publishing The Audacity Of Hope. Credit: AP

Though he has the advantage of being a published author, Obama is expected to employ his chief White House speechwriter, Cody Keenan, to help him craft his eagerly anticipated presidential memoir. The advance for Obama's third book (after 1995's Dreams From My Father and 2006's The Audacity Of Hope) is tipped to be in the region of more than $20 million (£16.6 million) - the highest of any ex-president. The promotional tour to support its release is expected in 2018.

Fundraise for his presidential library

Jackson Park in Chicago's South Side will be home to the Obama Library. Credit: AP

Obama's presidential library and centre already has a location: it will be hosted by the University of Chicago in a park on his hometown city's South Side. The nonprofit Barack Obama Foundation is charged with raising money for the institution, which could cost around half a billion dollars, and has an estimated completion date of 2020. It will become the 14th site to house the archives and records of a former president.

Keep a low political profile?

Barack Obama has indicated he will not interfere in Donald Trump's presidency. Credit: AP

Both Barack and outgoing first lady Michelle Obama have declined interest in pursuing political office but remain committed to public life and policy. Indeed, the soon-to-be-ex-president said he has ideas for how the Democrats can revive themselves in the wake of Hillary Clinton's failure to retain the White House but is unlikely to broadcast them. But he has pledged to keep a low political profile - citing his predecessor George W Bush as inspiration - and will not offer a commentary on Donald Trump's performance unless the 45th president takes a particularly extreme course of action.

Join the speaking circuit and redefine his public profile

Barack Obama will be inundated with offers to address crowds around the world. Credit: AP

Ever popular with political leaders after leaving the corridors of power, Obama can expect to command inordinately high fees for his career-defining oratory skills on the global speech circuit. Obama is also believed to have held meetings with leading Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel regarding the potential for him to harness digital media and television. Whatever direction he takes, the natural performer is not expected to shy away from public life.

What have other ex-presidents done after leaving the White House?

Barack Obama's predecessor George W Bush devoted himself to painting after returning to his native Texas. Credit: AP