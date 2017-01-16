Channel 4 set to broadcast first-ever live TV advert from inside a human body

The world's first TV advert live from inside a human body will be broadcast on Channel 4 later this month.

The broadcaster has teamed up with Cancer Research UK to televise a live colonoscopy on January 18.

The 90-second advert, part of the charity's Right Now campaign, will highlight the day-to-day reality of living with cancer.

Patient Philip McSparron is having the procedure and hopes its live broadcast will encourage others to talk about cancer.

He said: "My brother's bowel cancer was caught early in 2010 and since then, I've been careful to go for screening.

"By allowing my colonoscopy to be shown live, I hope to show that it's a simple procedure, not something to be frightened of.

"Hopefully people will be interested in seeing the live footage and it will encourage them to be more willing to talk about cancer and think about taking up regular screening when offered."

The operation will be performed and filmed at Cardiff and Vale University Hospital by Doctor Sunil Dolwani.