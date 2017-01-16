Cloud for some, clearer for others

Frost free for many of us tonight with misty low cloud and hill fog. Patchy drizzle will ease from central England but another batch will work it's way into the western side of Scotland.

The south-east and East Anglia will be colder and clearer with mist, fog and frost patches as temperatures dip below freezing in places by the early hours. Here, it'll be chilly but beautifully clear and crisp into tomorrow with blue skies and sunshine.

Elsewhere, disappointingly grey with mist and fog for the hills and patchy rain for some north-western counties - including Cumbria, Lancashire and Anglesey, but it'll be milder with temperatures way above average for mid January.