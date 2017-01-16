Cloudy skies but not as cold

Another day, another dose of rain for central and eastern areas first thing this morning - but a drier afternoon for many. Cloudy skies will keep it grey with misty, murky conditions - more so over hills with some drizzly, patchy light rain now and again. We'll see brighter skies for eastern counties with sunnier spells.

Temperatures are up on the last few days but chillier, clearer air will be seeping into East Anglia and the south-east. Here, feeling colder with a frost in rural spots tonight along with some mist patches. Elsewhere the frost kept at bay but misty low cloud and fog in places.

ITV Weather Presenter Lucy Verasamy has the latest: