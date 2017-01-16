Donald Trump's presidential inauguration: What will happen on the day

Donald Trump is preparing to be inaugurated as US President. Credit: AP

On January 20, Donald Trump will replace Barack Obama and become the 45th President of the United States. But before he gets his foot under the table of the White House's Oval Office, the billionaire will take part in an inauguration ceremony which will see him take a Oath of Office, and offer his inaugural address. Here is a rundown of the key events that will be happening.

You can watch the ceremony live on the White House YouTube channel

The eve of the inauguration

Donald Trump and his soon to be deputy Mike Pence.

President-elect Donald Trump and vice-president elect Mike Pence will lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery which honours the country's fallen military heroes.

Headstone at the Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

This will be followed by a "Make America Great Again!" welcome concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

Procession to the Capitol

By tradition, outgoing President Barack Obama will accompany Trump to the Capitol Building in Washington DC for the swearing-in ceremony. They will be followed by the Vice President and Vice President-elect, family cabinet members and senior officials.

Donald Trump and outgoing President Barack Obama will travel together to the ceremony.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line the National Mall to watch the historic occasion.

Nearly two million people descended on Washington DC to watch President Obama's first inauguration.

250,000 tickets have been made available to Americans for the 58th presidential inaugural ceremony

The Oath of Office

Donald Trump's term will officially start at exactly 12 noon local time (5pm GMT) in line with US constitution. He will take the Oath of Office at ceremony on the Capitol West Front which has been the main site for the occasion since 1981.

President Obama pictured taking his Oath of Office in 2013.

Vice president-elect Mike Pence will take his oath first followed shortly by Trump, who will say:

I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States. – The Oath of Office

After they have been sworn in, the president and vice-president will be given a fanfare by drum and bugles. This will be followed by a performance of the president's anthem "Hail to the Chief".

Did you know?: In 1963, Lyndon Johnson became the first, and only, president to be sworn in on a plane, taking his oath on Air Force One

The inaugural address

After being sworn in, President Trump will take to the stage to deliver an inaugural speech that sets out his stall for his presidency and will go down in history. He will no doubt hope it will resonate more with Americans than his famed "You Hired!" catchphrase from his US Apprentice days.

Did you know?: In 1793, the first US President George Washington delivered what remains to this day the shortest inaugural address at just 135 words.

Trump and his wife Melania pictured looking out as the inaugural stand is erected

The Parade

Trump and his First Lady will take part in a procession along Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. More than 8,000 people are expected take part in the parade.

A marching band taking part in the 2013 inaugural parade.

The "Designated Survivor"

While the cream of the US political establishment are congregated for the inauguration, a "designated survivor", who is a member of the Cabinet, will be in a secure and undisclosed location. In the event of a catastrophic event that kills both the President and Vice President, they would become acting president.

It's not him: Keifer Sutherland plays the 'designated survivor' in a US drama series.

The Obamas exit right

Following the ceremony, outgoing President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama will leave the Capitol.

The Luncheon

After an eventful morning, the President will refuel at a luncheon which often features cuisine that reflects the home states of the new President and Vice President. Trump was born in New York which is strongly associated with pizza and cheesecake but they are unlikely to make the menu shortlist. There will also be speeches, gift presentations and toasts to the new administration.

There is likely to be plenty of bubbly for the inauguration toasts.

The Inaugural Balls

After all the build-up and pomp and circumstance of the day, President Trump and Co will put on their dancing shoes for two official inaugurals balls.

President Trump and his wife Melania are likely to take to the floor at the ball.

Who will be performing at the inauguration?

There has been much speculation about who will or won't be performing and rumours that organisers have struggled to secure big-name talent.

Acts that have been confirmed include dance troupe The Rockettes, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and 16-year-old classical singer Jackie Evancho.

The Radio City Rockettes will high-kick for the occasion.

British singer and The X Factor alumni Rebecca Ferguson was invited to but won't be performing at the inauguration. She initially said she would "graciously accept" on the condition she can sing Strange Fruit, a protest song against racism was famously recorded by Billie Holiday in 1939 But due to "many grey areas" about the offer, Ferguson later pulled out saying she had been thrown into the "middle of a political arena".

Rebecca Ferguson pulled out of performing at Trump's inauguration due

Despite the media frenzy that ensued after Kanye West's unexpected appearance at Trump Tower to meet in December, he is not believed to be taking to the stage.

Kanye West is not expected reign on the Capitol Building on inauguration day.

National Prayer Service