Ex-football coach Barry Bennell pleads not guilty to eight child sex offences

Barry Bennell stands accused of historical child sex offences. Credit: PA

Former football coach Barry Bennell has denied eight historical child sex offences.

The 63-year-old appeared at Chester Crown Court via video-link from HMP Woodhill on Monday.

Wearing a blue polo neck shirt , Bennell answered "not guilty" to all the charges as they were put to him.

The former Crewe Alexandra coach is accused of seven counts of sexual assault against on a boy and one count of attempted buggery.

The alleged offences are said to have happened between 1981 and 1985 when the victim was under the age of 15.