GB triathlete, 18, 'may have survived' sepsis ordeal if given antibiotics earlier

An 18-year-old triathlete who died from sepsis the day she was accepted into university could have survived if she had been given antibiotics earlier, a coroner has ruled.

International Great Britain triathlete Eleanor Penrose was taken to an A&E department twice in the space of 24 hours in August 2015.

Suffering from diarrhoea and a headache, she was initially discharged by a junior doctor who diagnosed a stomach bug.

Hours later - after finding out she had won a place at York University to study Maths - Miss Penrose was rushed back to the hospital in an ambulance.

Her condition deteriorated and she died later that day on August 13 of sepsis caused by a meningicoccal infection.

On Monday, an inquest heard how Miss Penrose was not given vital antibiotics until two hours after she arrived at the A&E for the second time.

A coroner has now ruled Miss Penrose "may have" survived if she had received the antibiotics on arrival.