Half of fathers want a less stressful job to help with childcare

Nearly half of working fathers would downshift to a less stressful job in order to spend more time with their family, according to a new study.

The Modern Families Index revealed that 47% of fathers would move to a less demanding job to better balance work and family life.

The report by charity Working Families and Bright Horizons found 38% of working fathers would take a pay cut if it meant they could make more time to help with childcare.

According to the report, seven out of 10 fathers work flexibly in order to balance work and family demands, but many believe this flexible approach is damaging their career prospects. The same number said they would consider their childcare needs before taking on a new job or a promotion.

The study identified UK workplace culture as a key problem, with fathers saying they work extra hours to deal with their workload and said being seen to work long hours is important in their workplace.

Nearly half (44%) of working fathers said they had lied to their employer about family related responsibilities that may disrupt their working day.

The study suggests there is a risk of creating a ‘fatherhood penalty’ – with more fathers compromising their careers by taking on a job below their skill set and reducing their earnings.