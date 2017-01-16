How this picture of lemons is helping to raise awareness of breast cancer

This picture of a dozen lemons is helping to raise awareness of breast cancer by providing a visual reference of symptoms women should be looking and feeling for.

The Know Your Lemons campaign was the brain child of designer Corrine Beaumont who lost both her grandmothers to breast cancer.

Ms Beaumont told ITV News she was compelled to come up with the design as many people found it breast cancer a difficult topic to talk about publicly.

She said: "The Know Your Lemons campaign is able to overcome these issues on a global scale because now for the first time ever we can show what symptoms look like without censorship."