Katherine Kelly reveals birth of second baby - three months ago

Former Corrie and Downton Abbey star Katherine Kelly has revealed she gave birth to her second child - three months ago.

The actress said she did not deliberately keep the pregnancy a secret but has enjoyed having time with the baby out of the spotlight.

The 37-year-old and husband Ryan Clark have named their second daughter Rose. The couple already have two-year-old Orla.

Katherine told Hello magazine: "We didn't go out of our way to keep it a secret but we didn't announce the pregnancy so people were not immediately on bump watch. So it's been wonderful to have this precious time just for us.

"It is different if you are in something like Corrie, as you can't keep it quiet. It leaks within a second as paparazzi are always at the gates."