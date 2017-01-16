Leading public figures call for Donald Trump protest

Leading public figures have urged people to protest against Donald Trump. Credit: PA

Politicians, trade unionists and religious leaders have called on "everybody of goodwill" to join a protest against Donald Trump during his inauguration this Friday. Over 50 leading public figures have signed a statement calling on the "growing opposition" to the president-elect to "stand up" and protest against Mr Trump's "divisive politics of despair". Those to give their backing to the call include shadow cabinet members Emily Thornberry, Clive Lewis and Diane Abbott. Shadow home secretary Ms Abbott said: "There is a link between inflammatory statements by politicians and racist attacks and hate crimes on the street.

Diane Abbott has urged people to protest against Donald Trump. Credit: PA

"There has been a rise in such crimes in Britain following the EU referendum and a similar pattern has emerged in the US. "Now is the time for people of goodwill to unite and stand up to racism." Among the others to have supported the statement include Unite's Leon McCluskey, the National Union of Teachers' Kevin Courtney, Rabbi Lee Wax and members of the Muslim Council of Britain. Weyman Bennett from Stand Up To Racism, which has initiated the demonstrations, said: "Trump's campaign for president was marked by constant scapegoating of migrants, with a key slogan 'build a wall' to keep out Mexican workers and attacks on America's Muslim community."

Preparations are underway ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington. Credit: PA