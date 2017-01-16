Hoots of two 'loved-up owls' spark coastguard alert in Devon

A coastguard alert was sparked in Devon after a member of the public was alarmed by the sounds of two "amorous owls" calling to each other.

A member of the public contacted emergency services fearing two people were in distress and needed help.

Solent Coastguards then sent a team from Berry Head to investigate the area around Sharkham in Brixham, just after 1am on Sunday.

After a thorough search of the area, including St Mary's Bay beach, all the team found were a pair of "amorous owls" who were busy twit-twooing.

They found nobody was in trouble and the call was listed as a false alarm with good intent.

A Berry Head Coastguard spokesman said: "The team took it all in good spirits saying, adding: "Cue all the owl puns... frankly we couldn't give two hoots."