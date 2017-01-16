Made In Chelsea's Binky pregnant with ex-boyfriend JP's baby

Made In Chelsea star Alexandra 'Binky' Felstead has confirmed she is expecting a baby with ex-boyfriend and co-star Josh 'JP' Patterson.

The reality TV star, 26, said the news has come as a "huge shock" but will start a new chapter in their lives, even though they are not currently in a relationship.

Binky told Hello magazine: "It's obviously been a huge shock to both of us.

"This is a new start and a new chapter in our lives. I want to be a little family, to be honest. But I'm going to be OK either way.

"Whatever happens, this baby is not going to be affected. And I know Josh will be part of the baby's life whether we are together or not. We are a unit now."