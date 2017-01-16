Overwhelmed border patrol pray Trump will come good on immigration promise

Ahead of Friday's presidential inauguration, ITV News has travelled across the US to find out Americans' hopes and fears of a Donald Trump presidency.

Chris Carvera does a hard job with good grace and much patience. He works as a border patrol agent on the banks of the Rio Grande, the frontier that separates Texas from Mexico. Chris encounters scores of illegal immigrants emerging from the bushes every day, taking their first steps into the United States. He picks them up and takes them into custody, but they don't mind because they know that they'll be free again within a few hours. The authorities here simply can't cope with the volume of people crossing the border illegally. "Our stations are designed to hold 250 people", Chris told me "but we're taking in 500-1000 every single day".

Border patrol agent Chris Carvera says they are struggling to cope with the influx of people crossing illegally. Credit: ITV News

Chris likes Donald Trump's tough talk on immigration. He argues laws are there to be upheld. If America can't cope with the numbers, he reckons, it has to lock its doors. But he defies the stereotype of a right-wing Trump supporter. He genuinely cares about the people he takes into custody. At times, the job breaks his heart. "We've found two, three and four year olds wandering along this river bank completely unaccompanied," he told me.

Authorities say their stations are designed to hold 250 people not the 500-1000 they see everyday. Credit: ITV News

"They must have been handed to people traffickers and sent across here by their families. What kind of a start in life is that?" On one occasion, he says, officers found a nine-year-old boy dying from heat exhaustion. They tried to save him but they failed. In his spare time, Chris is a boxing coach. He opened a gym to keep local kids off the streets. He doesn't charge them for their training but every so often he takes them to a refuge for illegal immigrants. They take a huge barbecue and cook for hundreds at a time.

Mothers and their young children are among those who illegally cross the border on a daily basis. Credit: .