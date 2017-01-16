Police attend shooting near primary school in Glasgow

Police have launched an investigation after a shooting near a primary school in Glasgow.

The incident happened near St George's Primary School, Penilee, just after 9am.

One witness told STV News that they heard a loud bang "like a firework" while waving goodbye to her son.

A spokeswoman for Glasgow City Council said a weapon had been discharged outside school grounds.

She said: "Pupils and staff are safe and the school is still open.

"All the pupils were in school at the time, the most important thing is everybody is safe."