Premier League clubs criticised in disability access report

Premier League clubs could face heavy fines and even the prospect of points deductions if they fail to meet an August deadline to become compliant with disability access requirements.

A report by the Culture, Media and Sport select committee (CMS) says four Premier League clubs are likely to miss the deadline.

They also criticise a fifth club, West Ham, for allegedly reducing the provision for disabled supporters since taking over the Olympic Stadium.

In a damning report, they said some clubs are "prioritising finance over improving access" and cited the east London club for allegedly restricting access for disabled supporters in favour of more hospitality boxes.

In a statement, West Ham said the report is based on out-of-date information.