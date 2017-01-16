Prosecutors in South Korea seek arrest of Samsung vice chairman

Prosecutors in South Korea have asked for the arrest of Samsung's Vice Chairman Lee Jae-young.

The special prosecutor's office requested the court to approve a warrant for the arrest of Mr Lee, 48, who is the de facto head of the country's biggest company.

Mr Lee is wanted as a suspect in the corruption scandal that has rocked the country and engulfed President Park Geun-hye's administration.

The prosecutor's office also indicted ex-health minister Moon Hyung-pyo on suspicion of abusing his power, in supporting a controversial Samsung merger in 2015.