Prostate cancer campaign urges black men to know the risks

Boxer David Haye, Olympian Linford Christie, Labour MP Chuka Umunna and poet Benjamin Zephaniah have joined forces to urge black men to talk about prostate cancer, with them twice at risk of the disease compared to white men.

One in four black men in the UK will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and one in 12 will die from the disease, Prostate Cancer UK said.

Yet a survey of 212 black men found 86% were oblivious to the increased danger, prompting the Stronger Knowing More campaign.