Prostate cancer campaign urges black men to know the risks
Boxer David Haye, Olympian Linford Christie, Labour MP Chuka Umunna and poet Benjamin Zephaniah have joined forces to urge black men to talk about prostate cancer, with them twice at risk of the disease compared to white men.
One in four black men in the UK will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime and one in 12 will die from the disease, Prostate Cancer UK said.
Yet a survey of 212 black men found 86% were oblivious to the increased danger, prompting the Stronger Knowing More campaign.
Billboards of the influential black figures, who were photographed in places "where they feel strong", will be unveiled across London and the West Midlands.
Zephaniah said he had suffered losses close to him to the disease.
What are the signs and symptoms of prostate cancer?
According to Prostate Cancer UK, the common symptoms of an enlarged prostate are:
- a weak urine flow
- needing to urinate more often, especially at night
- a feeling that your bladder has not emptied properly
- difficulty starting to urinate
- dribbling urine
- needing to rush to the toilet - or leaking urine before you get there
- blood in your urine
Men are urged to visit their GP if they suffer from any of the above.
The symptoms can be caused by other medical problems, lifestyle factors or certain medicines and may be unrelated to the prostate.
Read Prostate Cancer UK's guide to diagnosis and treatment for more information.