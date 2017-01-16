Rolf Harris: Blind woman felt 'trapped during assault'

Rolf Harris made a blind woman feel "completely and utterly trapped" when he assaulted her in a hospital bedroom in the 70s, a court has been told.

According to the woman, one of the alleged victims in a second raft of indecent assault charges the entertainer faces, Harris groped her while she was at Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, in 1977 in an incident that made her feel like she was his "prey".

Addressing the court, she said: "It was like a hawk pouncing on his prey and that is what he did to me."

"What annoyed me was that I just could not escape, and being blind I couldn't always tell where he was", she added.

Harris, 86, appeared by video link at the start of his trial last week and denied seven charges of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.