Rolf Harris: Blind woman felt 'trapped during assault'
Rolf Harris made a blind woman feel "completely and utterly trapped" when he assaulted her in a hospital bedroom in the 70s, a court has been told.
According to the woman, one of the alleged victims in a second raft of indecent assault charges the entertainer faces, Harris groped her while she was at Moorfields Eye Hospital, London, in 1977 in an incident that made her feel like she was his "prey".
Addressing the court, she said: "It was like a hawk pouncing on his prey and that is what he did to me."
"What annoyed me was that I just could not escape, and being blind I couldn't always tell where he was", she added.
Harris, 86, appeared by video link at the start of his trial last week and denied seven charges of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.
The woman, who described her alleged assault as "as degrading as it gets", says she did not report the incident or call the police at the time because she did not think anybody would believe her allegations against "an extremely popular man".
Speaking at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, she recalled the day she says Harris groped her saying she had felt the hot air from his nostrils and his beard tickling the back of her neck as well as recognising his "unmistakeable voice".
She told the jury: "I have never met anyone who could spread their hands across my body so quickly.
"They covered all my back really really fast and he got his hands going up both sides of my body and he was saying,'Well don't you like this then?' and I said 'no I don't like it'."
"One (complainant) later described him as an octopus. I thought 'that's exactly what it felt like with his arms and fingers spread as far as he could spread them'.", she added.
Harris, who maintains his innocence, is currently serving a sentence at Stafford Prison for a series of offences of indecent assault carried out on four female victims and has pleaded not guilty to these fresh claims.
The trial continues.