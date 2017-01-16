Rolls-Royce to pay £671m fine over bribery and corruption claims

Rolls-Royce has agreed to pay £671m to Britain, the US and Brazil to settle bribery and corruption claims.

The British manufacturing giant - which is worth £13bn - is to make voluntary payments, avoiding prosecution by anti-corruption investigators.

Rolls-Royce first passed information to the UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) in 2012 after facing "allegations of malpractice" in Indonesia and China, sparking the launch of a formal investigation.

The SFO began probing claims that the multinational paid bribes to secure contracts in countries around the world.

Rolls-Royce has in principle reached a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) with the SFO and the US Department of Justice (DoJ), and a leniency agreement with Brazil's Ministerio Publico Federal (MPF).

Officials for the firm said at the time its own investigations had found "matters of concern" in additional overseas markets.

Rolls-Royce said the sums were "voluntary agreements" which result in the suspension of a prosecution, provided the company fulfills certain requirements, including the payment of a financial penalty.

The firm has agreed to make payments to the DoJ totalling $169m (£140m) and to the MPF totalling $25.6m (£21.2m).

Under the terms of the DPA with the SFO, Rolls-Royce will pay £497m plus interest over five years, plus a payment in respect of the SFO's costs.

Rolls-Royce will pay £293m in the first year of all three agreements.

The firm said it has co-operated fully with the authorities and will continue to do so.

Rolls-Royce will report full-year results in February, when it will update the market on the implications of the settlements to the balance sheet.