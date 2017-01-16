RSPCA reveal list of comic calls from the public

The RSPCA have released a list of their more bizarre call outs from the public - revealing a pattern for people mistaking inanimate objects for live creatures.

In one incident, RSPCA collection officer Lauren Bradshaw rushed to reports of a baby crocodile on the side of the road in Cheshire, only to discover it was a plastic one.

Animal welfare officer Carl Hone was called to catch a stray snake in a Surrey loft - which turned out to be a child's toy.

Alan Farr was asked to help find a bird stuck in a loft, but found nothing more than a smoke alarm with a flat battery.

"I went into the lady's home and we could hear a regular 'peeping' noise," said the animal collection officer," Mr Farr said.

"She said she thought it was coming from her roof so we looked and looked. After searching around and unable to find the mystery bird I then went into her front room and found a smoke alarm beeping after the battery had gone flat."