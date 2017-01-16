Several people 'feared dead' after shooting at Mexican music festival

Several people are feared dead after a gunmen opened fire at a Mexican music festival, according to reports.

Witnesses reported seeing shots fired at the Blue Parrot club in Playa del Carmen on the closing night of the BPM music festival.

Glasgow DJ Jackmaster tweeted: "Someone has come into the club in Playa Del Carmen and opened fire. 4-5 dead and many wounded. Stay in ur f***** hotel if you're here at BPM."

He later added on Twitter: "This is a very very sad situation. Tryna get my head around it still. Thoughts and condolences to all affected."

Others posted videos on Twitter of people fleeing from the Blue Parrot.