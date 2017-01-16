Sinn Fein triggers collapse of Stormont power-sharing government

Sinn Fein has formally declined to re-nominate a Stormont deputy first minister following Martin McGuinness's resignation.

The move is likely to trigger a collapse in Northern Ireland's power-sharing administration and trigger a snap election.

Barring an unlikely u-turn by the republican party, Northern Ireland Secretary James Brokenshire will be legally obliged to call an election come 5pm on Monday.

Sinn Fein MLA Michelle O'Neill told the Assembly: "The DUP have treated these institutions and sections of the community with contempt and arrogance" before announcing the party would not re-nominate a deputy first minister.

ITV News correspondent Peter Smith said: "It's my understanding that the Prime Minister has phoned the DUP and Sinn Fein urging them to find some kind of agreement and to stop this collapse from happening. If nothing else because Northern Ireland is critical for the negotiation talks about Brexit.

"It's the only part of the UK that has a land border with the EU - just an hour's drive from here is the Republic of Ireland. Also because the people of Northern Ireland have to have their voices heard in those talks."

Mr McGuinness resigned in protest at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scandal, an eco-scheme that could have cost Northern Irish tax payers almost £500 million.