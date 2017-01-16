Teenager survives car crash that killed her best friend by spending freezing night clinging to a tree

Jenna Santos and Natalie Griffin. Credit: Gofundme

A woman survived a car crash that killed her best friend by clinging to a tree overnight in freezing conditions. Jenna Santos was killed when the car she was driving crashed into a fast-moving creek. Her friend Natalie Griffin, 19, who was in the passenger seat, managed to escape through a rear broken window. The friends were heading back from a hiking break in Humboldt County, California, when the car hydroplaned over an embankment and into the over-flowing Outlet Creek.

Jenna Santos died when the car she was driving crashed into a swollen creek. Credit: Gofundme

Natalie's cousin, Monica Keyser, told local newspaper East Bay Times: “She started to panic and told herself to calm down. That’s when she noticed a broken window in the back and showed Jenna. She told her to follow her. “When she surfaced, she wasn’t sure if she had made it out.” The East Bay Times reports Natalie was pulled down the creek by the current before she was able to grab a partially submerged tree. “She said she stayed really calm. She was hallucinating and hearing Jenna talking, telling her she was going to be OK. There were points where she thought Jenna was with her. She remembers thinking they found a phone,” Monica told the newspaper.

Jenna and Natalie were returning from a hiking trip when the accident happened. Credit: Gofundme