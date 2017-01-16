- ITV Report
Teenager survives car crash that killed her best friend by spending freezing night clinging to a tree
A woman survived a car crash that killed her best friend by clinging to a tree overnight in freezing conditions.
Jenna Santos was killed when the car she was driving crashed into a fast-moving creek.
Her friend Natalie Griffin, 19, who was in the passenger seat, managed to escape through a rear broken window.
The friends were heading back from a hiking break in Humboldt County, California, when the car hydroplaned over an embankment and into the over-flowing Outlet Creek.
Natalie's cousin, Monica Keyser, told local newspaper East Bay Times: “She started to panic and told herself to calm down. That’s when she noticed a broken window in the back and showed Jenna. She told her to follow her.
“When she surfaced, she wasn’t sure if she had made it out.”
The East Bay Times reports Natalie was pulled down the creek by the current before she was able to grab a partially submerged tree.
“She said she stayed really calm. She was hallucinating and hearing Jenna talking, telling her she was going to be OK. There were points where she thought Jenna was with her. She remembers thinking they found a phone,” Monica told the newspaper.
The accident happened during a winter storm where temperatures dropped to minus 2°C.
Monica said. “The story is surreal, I can’t imagine anyone else being as strong as her through the night. It’s definitely heroic. I’m so thankful she’s alive. She was so brave.”
Natalie made it back to the highway at dawn and was rescued by a passing motorist.
She was taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia and minor injuries.
A gofundme account has been set up in Jenna's memory to pay for funeral expenses.