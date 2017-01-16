- ITV Report
-
Tunisia terrorist attack inquest set to open
An inquest into the deaths of 30 British tourists in a terrorist attack on a beach in Tunisia will begin later today.
Some 38 people were killed when Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui, Sousse, in June 2015.
The victims - aged from 19 to 80, including three generations of one family - were all killed on the beach and the adjoining five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel.
The inquest at London's Royal Courts of Justice will attempt to determine how much the UK government and travel firms knew about the risk of an attack on tourists holidaying in the area.
The beach attack in Sousse came three months after 24 people were killed in a terrorist attack at the Bardo National Museum in the capital Tunis.
Some of the families of those caught up in the beach shooting said they had been assured it was safe to travel to Tunisia after the Bardo attack.
The terrorist attack in Sousse remains the deadliest on British citizens since the July 7 London bombings in 2005.