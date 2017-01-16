Tunisia terrorist attack inquest set to open

An inquest into the deaths of 30 British tourists in a terrorist attack on a beach in Tunisia will begin later today.

Some 38 people were killed when Islamist gunman Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire in the popular resort of Port El Kantaoui, Sousse, in June 2015.

The victims - aged from 19 to 80, including three generations of one family - were all killed on the beach and the adjoining five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel.