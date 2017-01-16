'Unbreakable' UK-US special relationship will survive Brexit

The "unbreakable" special relationship between the UK and US will survive the Brexit process, America's outgoing ambassador to Britain has told ITV News.

Matthew Barzun, who has served as US ambassador to the UK since 2013, asserted that the two countries would continue to "need" and "want" to work together in the future despite the UK's exit from the EU, adding that "we can continue to do incredibly powerful things" together.

Speaking to ITV Evening News Presenter Mary Nightingale, he said: "The work that me and my team have been doing, which I'm confident will be continued in the future, is to have a really strong UK-US relationship just as we will have a very strong relationship with the remaining members of the European Union.

"If you think about the trade between our two countries, we're each others number one investor by far, this goes back decades and decades it's incredibly strong, it's incredibly vital."