'Unbreakable' UK-US special relationship will survive Brexit

The "unbreakable" special relationship between the UK and US will survive the Brexit process, America's outgoing ambassador to Britain has told ITV News.

Matthew Barzun, who has served as US ambassador to the UK since 2013, asserted that the two countries would continue to "need" and "want" to work together in the future despite the UK's exit from the EU, adding that "we can continue to do incredibly powerful things" together.

Speaking to ITV Evening News Presenter Mary Nightingale, he said: "The work that me and my team have been doing, which I'm confident will be continued in the future, is to have a really strong UK-US relationship just as we will have a very strong relationship with the remaining members of the European Union.

"If you think about the trade between our two countries, we're each others number one investor by far, this goes back decades and decades it's incredibly strong, it's incredibly vital."

Mr Barzun, who will be replaced by a new ambassador following president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, added that he was certain that jobs and wages would continue to grow as the nations relationship endured.

Donald Trump will be inaugurated on Friday. Credit: PA

In one of his final interviews before his posting comes to an end, Mr Barzun reflected on his time as ambassador and said returning home to the US after spending more than three years in the UK would be a "bitter sweet" moment.

Here he shared some of his favourite moments that were captured on camera from his time as ambassador and from outgoing President Barack Obama's presidency:

President Obama's town hall with members of UK Young Leaders programme

. Credit: US Embassy

I love this image this is President Obama at a town hall...his sleeves are rolled up which I love, getting to work, with the UK and US flags next to each other.

A young woman asked President Obama how she can, and they all can, affect the kind of change they believe in and in answer to that question he said - one of my favourite moments of my time here - he said 'you know what we ought to all be predisposed to see power in other people and give them tools they need to succeed'. That's certainly been the way he campaigned and the way he's governed.

– Matthew W. Barzun

Marines and British Soldiers standing side by side

. Credit: US Embassy

I love this image, as a diplomat I often use the phrase shoulder to shoulder.

Shoulder to shoulder around the world together bringing aid, bringing development. Shoulder to shoulder countering ISIL strategy in Syria and Iraq and here we are literally shoulder to shoulder.

– Matthew W. Barzun

Michelle Obama visiting a UK school

. Credit: US Embassy

This was another magical moment, this was the First Lady visiting the Mulberry school for girls - but what you can't see in that photo is there's hundreds and hundreds, and I forget the total number but it felt like thousands to me, of these wonderful bright young women with American flags cheering on the First Lady.

I know they got a lot of energy from her remarks, but I could see her and they were giving her so much energy and confidence.

The crucial thing and the most inspiring thing for me is they [the Obama's] are radically inclusive...but I think the real magic is not how great they are, it's that they see greatness in others and empower other people and that's for me where the most magic lies.

– Matthew W. Barzun

London Pride

. Credit: US Embassy

This was a Joyful time right after a very sad time.

A few weeks before this I went on the spur of the moment to a spontaneous gathering in Soho after the horrific mass killing in Orlando. Mayor Sadiq Khan was there and both sides of the political spectrum and thousands of citizens, it was a spontaneous vigil to show solidarity. It was incredibly powerful for everyone there and then few weeks later it was London Pride so we at the Embassy teamed up and rented a bus.

– Matthew W. Barzun