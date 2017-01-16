- ITV Report
'Unbreakable' UK-US special relationship will survive Brexit
The "unbreakable" special relationship between the UK and US will survive the Brexit process, America's outgoing ambassador to Britain has told ITV News.
Matthew Barzun, who has served as US ambassador to the UK since 2013, asserted that the two countries would continue to "need" and "want" to work together in the future despite the UK's exit from the EU, adding that "we can continue to do incredibly powerful things" together.
Speaking to ITV Evening News Presenter Mary Nightingale, he said: "The work that me and my team have been doing, which I'm confident will be continued in the future, is to have a really strong UK-US relationship just as we will have a very strong relationship with the remaining members of the European Union.
"If you think about the trade between our two countries, we're each others number one investor by far, this goes back decades and decades it's incredibly strong, it's incredibly vital."
Mr Barzun, who will be replaced by a new ambassador following president-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20, added that he was certain that jobs and wages would continue to grow as the nations relationship endured.
In one of his final interviews before his posting comes to an end, Mr Barzun reflected on his time as ambassador and said returning home to the US after spending more than three years in the UK would be a "bitter sweet" moment.
Here he shared some of his favourite moments that were captured on camera from his time as ambassador and from outgoing President Barack Obama's presidency:
President Obama's town hall with members of UK Young Leaders programme
Marines and British Soldiers standing side by side
Michelle Obama visiting a UK school
London Pride