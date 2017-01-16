Vigil to be held for British-Iranian mother jailed in Iran

A vigil for a British-Iranian mother imprisoned in Tehran will be held later today.

Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed for five years last September for allegedly attempting to overthrow the Iranian government.

The vigil, which is being held outside the Iranian Embassy in London from 4pm, marks one year since the Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian and other US-Iranian dual-nationals were released from prison in Iran.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, from north-west London, was arrested at Tehran Airport in April whilst she was with her daughter.