Young mother's death a result of 'hospital failures'

A young mother died just hours after giving birth as a result of a string of hospital "failures" including "inadequate diagnosis and treatment", an inquest has found.

Frances Cappuccini, 30, died at Tunbridge Wells Hospital, Kent, on October 9, 2012 after going into cardiac arrest shortly after her son Giacomo was delivered by Caesearean section.

It was ruled that the hospital was to blame for Frances' death after the inquest heard the school teacher had lost more than two litres of blood after having her C-section and a piece of placenta had been left in her womb.

Coroner Roger Hatch said the Caesarean was not carried out with enough care and said checks should have been made to ensure nothing was missed.

Following the ruling Frances' family released an emotional tribute to a "wonderful, wife mother daughter and sister" and said that "nothing can heal that pain" that has been left by her death.

Speaking on behalf of the family their lawyer said: