A contrast of conditions

A quiet, calm day with a huge contrast of temperatures today.

South-eastern regions will be clear, crisp and cold with full blown blue skies and wall to wall low winter sunshine. Many other spots of central, southern England will be grey and bitterly cold with temperatures barely above freezing.

Elsewhere, a tad milder with cloudy skies with grey misty conditions across the hills today - the thickest, lowest cloud producing patchy, drizzly rain in places. Eastern Scotland will get away with a brighter day.