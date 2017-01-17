A huge contrast in temperatures in the next 24hours.

Milder Atlantic air drawn into the north with colder, Continental air seeping into the south.

Tonight mist and low cloud across northern and western spots and a light breeze will keep the frost at bay. For the Midlands southwards patchy frost with clearer, colder air in the southeast and temperatures of -5C or -6C and a sharp, widespread frost likely.

Tomorrow will be very much like today - it's a case of spot the difference!

Grey skies with misty hills for northern and western Britain - some occasional patchy drizzle in places and temperatures way above what you'd expect in mid January.

For southern Britain will be much chillier, the coldness enhanced by cloudy skies and across the south-eat another gloriously sunny but bitterly cold day after a freezing, frosty start.